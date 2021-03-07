Radio legend Dick Smyth has died at the age of 86.

Smyth’s career spanned decades from his first job in Cornwall to Windsor to Toronto, where he became News Director at CHUM. He also held down jobs at CFTR and 680 News.

A mentor to many young broadcasters Smyth was known for his booming voice and strong opinions.

Moose FM listeners will remember his colourful commentary that aired daily at 8:30 am. Smyth and his wife Marnie retired to Muskoka, but he never gave up the microphone providing commentary on Moose FM and the Information Station in Gravenhurst. Smyth retired in January 2020 for what he said were “mainly medical reasons” in his last commentary.

Smyth died in Huntsville on Saturday.