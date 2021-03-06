The Trillium Lakesland District School Board (TLDSB) is reporting that one student has tested positive for COVID-19 at Riverside Public School in Huntsville.

TLDSB says the school will remain open.

“A positive case at the school does not mean the individual was exposed to COVID-19 at the school,” it reads on TLDSB’s COVID-19 tracker page. “They may have been exposed somewhere else in the community.”

According to TLDSB’s return to school COVID-19 protocols, all students must be screened for coronavirus symptoms by their parents or guardians every day before they come to school. All students from kindergarten to grade 12 have to also wear a mask while at school or on the bus.