With news that the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is moving to the Red-Control zone Monday, two new cases were reported locally.

The active case count stays at 21 though, due to two people recovering from the virus.

The new cases are:

A man from Bracebridge under the age of 18. The cause is still under investigation.

A woman from Huntsville between the ages of 45 and 64. The cause is still under investigation.

A total of 228 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Muskoka with 204 people recovering.

One new case of B.1.1.7 – the variant originally from the UK – was reported Friday afternoon, adding to the 217 cases of the variant diagnosed in Simcoe Muskoka.

The Health Unit got 1,426 shots in residents’ arms in its medical region. There has now been 46,685 vaccines administered since it was made available in Simcoe Muskoka.