Ontario is announcing details of phase two of its COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Officials announced on Friday they expect all adults 60 and over across the province to get their first COVID-19 vaccinations by the end of May.

Those over the age of 80 will be vaccinated first in March, followed by those 75 years old, over 70, over 65 and then over 60.

The province is also focusing on those in other congregate settings, hot spot regions and on those who can’t work from home.

Phase two is expected to start in April through to July, but the timeline is dependent on vaccine supply and demand.

The plan will see vaccine shipments ramp up through this month with the most significant deliveries coming from Moderna.

It’s expected shipments will increase from just over 160,000 through next week to over 320,000 doses in the week of March 22nd.

Ontario also formally accepted the National Advisory Committee on Immunization’s proposal to stretch the time between vaccine doses up to four months.

The process of delaying doses will start on March 10th with the goal to get more people their first vaccine dosage.