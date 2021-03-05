Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The centre which is located in the Active Living Centre on 20 Park Drive will now only be operating by appointment only.

To book an appointment in Huntsville, adults must pre-screen themselves or loved ones to ensure they are eligible, and call 1-888-383-7009 Monday to Friday between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm.

You can also still pre-book an appointment to get tested.

For full details on bookings, you can visit Huntsville.ca/covid-19