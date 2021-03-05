The Director of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Joseph Martino has ruled a Huntsville man did not sustain a “serious injury” at the hands of officers with the local detachment.

He explains that a 32-year-old man from Huntsville was arrested on the morning of February 11th, 2021 and held in a cell at the Huntsville OPP detachment. At 12:30 PM, the man was found to be “unwell” and paramedics were called and took him to the hospital. He was kept there for observation but was later released back into custody at 6:35 PM.

“Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, I am satisfied that the investigation should be discontinued at this time,” Martino says. “On this record, it would not appear that the man suffered any “serious injury” for purposes of the SIU mandate. Accordingly, the file is closed.”

The SIU is an independent government agency that is called to investigate the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.