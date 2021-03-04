The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy, as well as the Lockdown Support Programs were extended on Wednesday, March 3. The programs will keep the same rates until June 5th.

“I think each of these programs have been an important lifeline for a lot of businesses that were forced into shutdown. We seem to be in and out of these lockdowns and these lifelines are crucially important if we hope to save these businesses from going under completely,” said Parry Sound-Muskoka MP, Scott Aitchison.

He added that he assumes the federal government has extended the programs until June because they hope they’ll have enough vaccines for Canadians by then and we can start to open up.

“I sure hope that’s the case because their vaccine purchasing program has been one fumble after the next. So we need to get it done and we need to get it done sooner rather than later so we can get back to living a normal life.”

He also added that it’s tough to say if this extension will be enough to keep the businesses floating but hopes it will be.

To find out how you can apply for these programs, you can visit the Canada Revenue Agency website.