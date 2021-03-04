Ontario’s Minister of Health Christine Elliot announced a $12.8-million investment to expand the province’s Roadmap to Wellness initiative.

Elliot said the province is earmarking $6.875-million to increase the capacity of community-based and Indigenous-led supports, including the Family Well-Being Program.

About $1.4 million will be going to enhancing community mental health and addictions services in Indigenous-governed primary care teams.

Another $1.4-million is helping address gaps and barriers that Indigenous students and their families experience in the school system and support educational retention and success.

$1.375 million will be provided annually over ten years to support the creation and implementation of 11 new Social Emergency Manager positions in Nishnawbe Aski Nation and Grand Council Treaty #3 First Nation communities.

One million will go to expanding the child and adolescent psychiatry program based in Thunder Bay, and $900,000 to support Indigenous-focused mental health and addictions services and programs related to community safety and education.