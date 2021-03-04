One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Muskoka Thursday, but with one person recovering, the active case count remains the same.

It’s at 21 locally, according to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU).

The new case is:

A woman from Gravenhurst between the ages of 65 and 79. The cause is still under investigation.

It’s the 48th case of the virus to be reported in Gravenhurst, with one still considered active.

A total of 226 cases have been reported in Muskoka with 202 going on to recover.

SMDHU is reporting 11 new cases of B.1.1.7 – the variant originally from the UK – in its medical region. That brings the total amount of cases of the variant to 216 in Simcoe Muskoka. There are 382 probable cases of a variant of concern.

The Health Unit also vaccinated another 1,037 people, raising the total amount of people in the region to get the shot to 45,199.