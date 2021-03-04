The provincial government is distributing $4.1 million across Parry Sound-Muskoka.

The money is to address ongoing COVID-19 related operating costs, according to our MPP Norm Miller. “The new financial relief will help ensure the delivery of critical services during the pandemic and keep capital projects on track,” he says.

Bracebridge will be getting $353,594, Gravenhurst will get $334,317, another $423,324 will got to Huntsville, $191,844 is being handed over to Lake of Bays and $394,119 is going to Muskoka Lakes.

The District of Muskoka is getting $1,280,480.

“I am proud that our government is continuing to support municipalities as we all work to control the spread of COVID-19 and recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic,” Miller says. “This funding will ensure our local municipalities can continue to serve their populations in a safe way throughout 2021.”

Miller explains this is part of the grander $500 million investment being made by the province to support the stability of the 444 municipalities in Ontario. “The funding is being prioritized to help municipalities in health units with the highest COVID-19 case numbers and can be used for things like personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and by-law enforcement,” he says.