Ontario will only be giving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to those between the ages of 60 and 64 during its first phase of vaccine rollouts.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said on Wednesday the province will be using different distribution methods from the ones used for Pfizer and Moderna shots.

Jones said Ontario signed agreements with pharmacy associations for vaccinations.

She adds the province will not be targeting specific professions with specific vaccines.