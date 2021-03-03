Firefighters from the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department say the rental property in downtown Huntsville lacked both smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in some units.

The landlord of the property on Main Street West has been fined a total of $955 under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act. The fines are for failing to install a smoke alarm where required, failing to install a carbon monoxide (CO) alarm where required and failing to prepare a written record of a test as required.

The fire department says Ontario law requires working smoke alarms on every storey of a home and outside all sleeping areas. Homes with fuel-burning appliances or an attached garage require a carbon monoxide alarm near each sleeping area. Fire Chief Rob Collins says, “The fire department is committed to keeping our residents safe and has zero tolerance for missing or unmaintained alarms.”

The department says they investigated the property because “some deficiencies were observed by fire crews.”