Toronto van attack killer Alek Minassian has been found guilty.

A judge ruled Wednesday morning that Minassian is guilty of all 26 counts against him, including ten counts of first-degree murder and sixteen of attempted murder.

In her ruling, Justice Anne Molloy said the defence failed to prove Minassian was not criminally responsible for the 2018 attack.

Minassian admitted to planning and carrying out the attack but had said he shouldn’t be found criminally responsible because he’s autistic.