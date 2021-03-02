Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported Tuesday by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

With three people recovering, it drops the active case count to 24 locally.

The new cases are:

A woman from Bracebridge under the age of 18. She got the virus through close contact with another positive case.

A woman from Huntsville between the ages of 65 and 79. The cause is still under investigation.

There have been 225 cases of the coronavirus in Muskoka since the pandemic began with 198 people recovering.

In the last 24 hours, one new case of B 1.1.7 – the variant originally from the UK- has been added by SMDHU. There has been a total of 191 cases of B 1.1.7 in Simcoe Muskoka.

The Health Unit has now administered 43,439 vaccines in its medical region after 1,648 shots were given out Monday.