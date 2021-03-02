Ontario will hold off on giving AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine to those 65 years and older.

Health Minister Christine Elliot said on Tuesday the province will be acting on the National Advisory Committee on Immunization’s recommendation to only give that shot to those under the age of 65.

Elliot also said the province is waiting on a recommendation from the NACI on expanding the minimum time needed between doses.

The move would see the time between shots pushed by up to 16 weeks, drastically increasing the number of people who would be able to get their first inoculation.