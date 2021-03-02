Ontario is reporting fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Tuesday’s 966 cases come after six straight days of the province reporting over 1,000 new cases.

Fifty-nine per cent of Tuesday’s cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA.

Nearly 30,800 tests were completed over the last day with 285,262 people having now recovered.

Another 11 people have died across the province.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 2.9 per cent.