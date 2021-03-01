The Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) has confirmed two students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Bracebridge Public School.

The information was posted on TLDSB’s COVID-19 dashboard, but no statement has been made by either the school or the school board on further action being taken.

“A positive case at the school does not mean the individual was exposed to COVID-19 at the school,” it says on TLDSB’s website. “They may have been exposed somewhere else in the community.”

As part of TLDSB’s COVID-19 protocols, all staff and students must screen themselves each day before they come to school. If they experience one or more coronavirus symptoms, they must stay at home until they are no longer symptomatic.