Five new cases of COVID 19 reported in Muskoka
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 in Muskoka.
With one person recovering from the virus, it puts the active case count at 25 locally.
The new cases are:
- A woman from Bracebridge under the age of 18. SMDHU says she got the virus through close contact.
- A man from Bracebridge under the age of 18. The Health Unit says he got the virus through the community.
- A man from Huntsville between the ages of 18 and 34. The cause is still under investigation.
- A man from Huntsville between the ages of 18 and 34. The cause is still under investigation.
- A man from Gravenhurst between the ages of 18 and 34. The cause is still under investigation.
SMDHU is reporting six new cases of B 1.1.7 – the variant originally from the UK – in its medical region. That puts the total cases reported to 190.
There have now been 41,791 vaccines administered in Simcoe Muskoka after 1, 236 shots were given out on Sunday.