The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 in Muskoka.

With one person recovering from the virus, it puts the active case count at 25 locally.

The new cases are:

A woman from Bracebridge under the age of 18. SMDHU says she got the virus through close contact.

A man from Bracebridge under the age of 18. The Health Unit says he got the virus through the community.

A man from Huntsville between the ages of 18 and 34. The cause is still under investigation.

A man from Gravenhurst between the ages of 18 and 34. The cause is still under investigation.

SMDHU is reporting six new cases of B 1.1.7 – the variant originally from the UK – in its medical region. That puts the total cases reported to 190.

There have now been 41,791 vaccines administered in Simcoe Muskoka after 1, 236 shots were given out on Sunday.