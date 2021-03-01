Bracebridge OPP is looking for a man and a woman suspected of robbing a pharmacy on Muskoka Road South in Gravenhurst. Police say $200 worth of items were stolen at around 3 pm on February 12th.

Police describe the female as approximately 5’6″, wearing a white coat, and the male is approximately 5’7″, wearing a black and white checkered jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.