The flight suspension that was announced last March has been extended to May 19th. Porter Airlines released the statement early Monday morning.

“We want to see our planes in the sky as soon as possible and are actively working to prepare for our resumption of service. However, the ongoing uncertainty presented by government travel restrictions, including border closures, is impacting our ability to operate flights. We are closely watching developments and know that Porter will be an important part of providing people with travel options as the economy recovers.”

The airline says they will continue to wave change and cancellation fees on all fares booked between today and May 19. It also applies to Porter Escapes vacation packages.

Porter has flown seasonal flights from Toronto to the Muskoka Airport since the summer of 2019.