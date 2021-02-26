3M says some N95 masks in Ontario’s stockpile could be potential counterfeits.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson confirmed on Friday that they have been made aware of fake respirators in the provincial stockpile.

Officials say some of the fake respirators have already been distributed to health care providers.

The M-O-H says it has alerted the providers in an effort to make sure the fakes are no longer used.

It says it continues working to ensure the N95s in question have been removed from use in the system.

Customers are being advised to purchase 3M respirators from a 3M authorized distributor because it’s the best way to ensure they are receiving an authentic product.