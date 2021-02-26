Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says changes are being made to cut down on red-tape and make child care more affordable.

Lecce says as of March 8th Ontario is exempting certain authorized recreational providers from their three-hour operating limit.

He says these new amendments will reduce the administrative burden on child care operators by removing redundant and unnecessary requirements.

Lecce says these changes will expand access to before and after school programs and promote more child care options for working parents.