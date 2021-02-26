Tighter COVID-19 restrictions are on the way for the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU).

The provincial government has announced that the Health Unit is being moved to the Grey-Lockdown zone as of March 1st at 12:01 AM

That means that all essential stores like grocery stores are allowed to stay open, but only at 50-percent capacity. Other retailers like liquor stores are allowed to fill their stores to 25-percent of capacity.

Passive screening must be done at all stores and the capacity limits must be posted.

No indoor events will be allowed at private residences, in your backyard, at parks or at staffed business facilities, but single households can pair with one another. A limit of 10 people are allowed to group together outside.

Eating in or outside at a restaurant or bar is prohibited.

If you’re visiting a long-term care centre you must have received a negative test in the past week and verbally confirm to have not tested positive since then. Another negative test will be needed on the day of the visit.

The province also suggests reaching out to the home before visiting to make sure there are no on-going outbreaks and to find out if the home has differing visitation policies in place.

Personal care centres will be closed.

Gyms and other recreation facilities will be closed with an exception for high-performance athletes and childcare. Outdoor recreation will remain open but tighter restrictions will be put in place.

“While we continue to see the number of cases and other public health indicators lowering in many regions across the province, the recent modelling shows us that we must be nimble and put in place additional measures to protect Ontarians and stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott. “With COVID-19 variants continuing to spread in our communities, it is critically important that everyone continues strictly adhering to all public health and workplace safety measures to help contain the virus and maintain the progress we have made to date.”

Provincial officials cite the rising number of variants of concern in Simcoe Muskoka as the reason for the change. There are currently 184 cases of B.1.1.7 – the variant originally from the UK – in the region, as reported by SMDHU.

This change comes after the Simcoe Muskoka region was placed in the Red-Control level on February 12th.