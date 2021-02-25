New COVID-19 modelling shows Ontario could just have a much better summer as the pandemic starts showing signs of slowing down.

However, Dr. Adalsteinn Brown of Ontario’s COVID Advisory Table said on Thursday that variants continue to spread across the province.

Dr. Brown says variant cases, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions are likely to increase soon, warning that VOCs will likely make up 40 percent of all Ontario cases by the 2nd week of March.

The modelling shows a third wave remains a risk ahead of us with the next few months being key in maintaining our gains and ensuring the pandemic declines in the summer.