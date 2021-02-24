According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU), the active number of COVID-19 cases in Muskoka is now at 21.

One new case of the coronavirus was reported Wednesday with five people recovering.

The new case is:

A man from Gravenhurst between the ages of 45 and 64. SMDHU says he got the virus through travel.

A total of 215 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Muskoka since the pandemic began with 191 people recovering.

Three new cases of B.1.1.7 – the coronavirus variant originally found in the UK – have been added by the Health Unit. A total of 174 cases of B.1.1.7 have been reported in Simcoe Muskoka with seven of them in Muskoka. There are still 270 probable cases of the variant, but another test is needed before SMDHU will confirm it’s a variant of concern.

In the last 24 hours, 981 vaccines have been administered in the region, adding to the 36,120 that have been given out since the vaccine was made available in Simcoe Muskoka.