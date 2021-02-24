Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced over $115 million on Wednesday to help train an additional 8,200 personal support workers province-wide.

Ford said the money will also help put 6,000 new students through the Accelerated PSW Training Program free of tuition.

In his daily update, the Premier also says that Ontario is leading the country in vaccinations.

Asked why the province is weeks behind neighbouring Alberta in vaccinating those 75 years and older, Ford said simply, Ontario has a larger population.

He says compared to Alberta, the province also has much more residents, staff and caregivers in long-term care homes.