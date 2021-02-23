Three new cases of COVID-19 were added in Muskoka by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) Tuesday.

It raises the local active case count to 23.

The new cases are:

A woman from Huntsville between the ages of 65 and 79. She is reported to have gotten the virus through the community.

A woman from Huntsville over the age of 80. The cause is still under investigation.

A woman from Muskoka Lakes between the ages of 18 and 34. The cause is still under investigation.

One person is in hospital.

For the second day in a row, no new recoveries are being reported by the Health Unit in Muskoka.

There have been 213 cases of the coronavirus in Muskoka with 186 people recovering.

The number of cases of B.1.1.7 – originally found in the UK – remains at 171 with no new ones being added Tuesday.

SMDHU vaccinated 1,024 people in the last 24 hours. A total of 35,170 have gotten the shot in Simcoe Muskoka.