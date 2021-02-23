According to the OPP, the 42-year-old man was spotted making multiple cannabis deliveries from Gravenhurst to Huntsville throughout the month.

When they arrested the man on Friday, February 19th, police say they found and seized $10,000 worth of cannabis products including 986 grams of dried cannabis flower, 6 grams of hash, 5 grams of cannabis resin, 1680 grams of edibles, 16 disposal vape pens, $530 cash, tinctures, a baton, and a cellphone.

The Toronto man is facing the following charges:

Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

He’s scheduled to make a court appearance in April.