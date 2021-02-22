Lakeland Power is reminding its customers that the provincial government’s fixed off-peak rate for Time-of-Use and tiered customers will end Monday night.

Starting Tuesday, residential and small business customers will resume paying TOU and Tiered pricing under the Regulated Price Plan (RPP) at prices set by the Ontario Energy Board in December.

Since January 1st RPP customers have been paying a fixed electricity price of 8.5 cents per kilowatt regardless of the time of day or the total volume consumed.

OEB says this government-mandated fixed pricing expires at the end of the day on February 22nd.

Residential and small business customers paying TOU prices can choose to switch to Tiered prices, and those that do can switch back to TOU prices at any time.

Customers that want to stay on TOU pricing do not need to do anything.

The OEB has a webpage and a bill calculator to help customers who are considering a switch in pricing plans.

For more information, go to OEB’s website.

Written by Mo Fahim