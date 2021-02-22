Those hoping Ontario Parks will offer overnight camping will have to wait a little bit longer.

Algonquin Park will not allow overnight visits until March 8th due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The halt on overnight camping was set to expire today. Park officials say those scheduled for overnight accommodation will receive a full refund with no penalty.

Ontario Parks still remain open for local day use, for hiking, skiing and snowshoeing. Officials are also discouraging travel between different public health regions.

Written by Trevor Smith-Millar