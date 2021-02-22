Ontario is reporting over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases to start the last work week of February.

The province added 1,058 cases on Monday with fifty-nine per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA.

It’s the fifth day in a row Ontario has recovered over 1,000 new cases.

Nearly 31,200 tests were completed over the last day and 276,937 people have recovered.

Another 11 people have died across the province.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 3.3 per cent.