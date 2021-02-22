Two employees at the McDonald’s on 105 Highway 118 West in Bracebridge have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the COVID-19 tracker on McDonald’s website, the first employee was reported to have contracted the virus on February 16th. Officials with the fast-food chain say the person last worked on February 12th. The second case was reported on February 20th with the employee last showing up to work on February 17th.

“We regularly update the information below when we have been notified of an employee confirmed case of COVID-19 in our restaurants which results in a restaurant closure for cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party company, by province or territory, in the last 14 days,” it reads on McDonald’s website. “In order to protect privacy, we will not release any personal information.”

The restaurant has since been reopened.