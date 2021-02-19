The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jim Chirico is reopening outdoor recreation in the area.

This comes into effect on Monday, February 22nd.

Despite the region’s lockdown being extended, Dr. Chirico has decided to cautiously reopen tobogganing hills, skating rinks and snowmobile trails.

He says the following of public health measures will be monitored closely, and the facilities will be closed again if the rules are not followed.

“I believe that our district has done an excellent job in supporting each other,” Dr. Chirico said Friday afternoon. “Both in public health measures, keeping each other safe and by supporting our local businesses. We’ve come so far, made many sacrifices. But we have to hang out a little longer. So let’s continue these efforts by staying home, staying safe, and saving lives.”