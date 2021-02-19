Ontarians 80 years and older will soon be getting their COVID-19 vaccination.

Provincial officials announced on Friday that vaccines for that age group will soon become available with appointments set up through an online booking and phone system.

They say the group is being prioritized at the same time as “high priority” health care professionals including massage therapists and chiropractors.

Retired General Rick Hillier, the head of Ontario’s vaccine rollout task force, says they will start to get vaccinated by the middle of next month.

He says they will be contacted soon to tell them how to get their vaccine.