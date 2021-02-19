More support is on the way to help Canadians deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Liberal government has announced it’s extending the Canada Recovery Benefit and the Canada Recovery Caregiver Benefit by 12 weeks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it means people can now claim 38 weeks in total.

Trudeau also announced the extension of the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit from two weeks to four weeks.

He says in addition, help available under regular Employment Insurance claims will be extended by 24 weeks to a total of 50 weeks.