The Mars rover named “Perseverance” landed on the red planet Thursday afternoon. The car-size rover launched in July 2020 and is NASA’s fifth rover to land on the red planet. It kicks off the agency’s most ambitious mission yet to examine whether life ever existed on Mars.

Hello, world. My first look at my forever home. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/dkM9jE9I6X — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 18, 2021