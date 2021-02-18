Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) Thursday.

There’s no change to the active case count though because two more people have recovered from the virus. It stays at 16.

The new cases are:

A woman from Huntsville between the ages of 18 and 34. She got the virus through close contact with another positive case.

A man from Huntsville between the ages of 45 and 64. SMDHU report he got it through the community.

A total of 203 people have with 184 people recovering.

SMDHU is reporting eight new cases of UK B.1.1.7, which puts the total amount of cases of the variant at 168 in Simcoe Muskoka. Another 156 probable cases remain. Before those can be classified as a variant of concern, a second test is needed.

After no vaccines were administered Tuesday, 533 shots were given out Wednesday. A total of 29,063 have been administered by the Health Unit in its medical region.