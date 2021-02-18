Ontario is reporting just over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The province added 1,038 cases on Thursday with sixty-one per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA.

It’s the first time in five days Ontario has reported over 1,000 new cases.

Nearly 56,200 tests were completed over the last day and 272,146 people have recovered.

Another 44 people have died.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 2.2 per cent.

As of Wednesday night, officials say the province has administered over 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.