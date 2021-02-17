The Bracebridge Sportsplex is now open and the Memorial Arena will reopen next week, but tighter restrictions will be in place.

You’re now able to register online for drop-in programs and recreation general interest and aquatic programs at the Sportplex. Registration for private rentals and programs at the Memorial Arena will be opened on Monday, February 22nd.

The new guidelines include physical distancing, pre-screening of program participants, hand washing and sanitizing, disinfecting of program equipment, wearing of non-medical masks, reduced capacity for programs and facility rentals and enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols.

“In addition, the Medical Officer of Health for Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) advised that any travel, even intra-provincial, is discouraged and continues to recommend that the municipalities of Simcoe and Muskoka prohibit access to their recreational facilities to individuals whose primary residence lies within grey regions,” town officials added.

The guidelines were developed by working with Ontario’s Minister of Health, SMDHU, the Lifesaving Society, Red Cross and other organizations.

Town officials say they are using a “gradual and phased approach” to opening up more recreation facilities in Bracebridge.