Ontario is reporting fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for a fourth straight day.

The province added 847 cases Wednesday which is the fewest new cases reported since late October.

Sixty-five per cent of the new cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA.

Nearly 34,000 tests were completed over the last day and 270,869 people have recovered.

Another ten people have died across the province.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at three per cent.