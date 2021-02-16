Medical Officer of Health for the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, Doctor Charles Gardner, said that out of the three new COVID-19 cases in Muskoka, one of them screened positive for a variant of concern.

“It’s much more likely to be the U.K variant because that’s all we’ve had here and that’s been the great majority of variants of concern in Ontario to date,” said Gardner

Since that individual has screened positive for a variant of concern, the health unit is now waiting for test results to find out what that variant is.

Gardner did not mention what area of Muskoka that individual is from to protect the individual’s privacy.

The three new cases are a Bracebridge man between the ages of 65-79, a Gravenhurst woman between the ages of 35-44, and a Huntsville man between the ages of 45-64 with his case linked to an outbreak.

The Bracebridge and Gravenhurst cases were reported to the health unit over the weekend and both are under investigation.

There are currently 18 active cases in Muskoka