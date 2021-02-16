It’s been a busy start to the year for Muskoka Purseveres and its founder Jodi Davidson, which is why she’s reaching out to the community for support.

Davidson sends gently used purses to women in Mukoksa struggling with their mental health. She fills them with art supplies and other items that might help someone cope. She says she has sent out 48 purses so far in 2021 with another 29 ready to be delivered.

Davidson spoke with the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom in November to explain why she wanted to start Muskoka Purseveres.

Since then, she has brought a partner on to help her deliver purses in Huntsville, but she’s looking for another volunteer to help her reach out to people in Gravenhurst. She says that she handles delivering purses to women in Bracebridge.

“We’re also looking for donations,” she adds. “Anything that you want to donate that you think would be good for someone in need.” Davidson suggests donating journals, colouring books, clay, face masks, hygiene products, jewelry, or gently used purses.

Davidson says things did slow down because of the COVID-19 pandemic leading to her not taking any donations when Ontario went into lockdown. She has recently started taking donations again.

“It’s very important for us to talk care of our mental health,” Davidson says. She adds that the pandemic has brought out feelings of isolation in people so now more than ever it’s important that we make sure we’re taking care of ourselves.

If you’re interested in volunteering or donating, check out Muskoka Purseveres Facebook page.