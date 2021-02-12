Four new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Muskoka by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) Friday.

It puts the active case count at 17.

The new cases are:

A man from Huntsville between the ages of 35 and 44. The cause is still under investigation.

A woman from Muskoka Lakes between the ages of 18 and 34. SMDHU reports she got the virus through travel.

A man from Muskoka Lakes between the ages of 65 and 79. He got the virus from close contact with another positive case.

A woman from Muskoka Lakes between the ages of 45 and 64. The Health Unit reports she contracted the virus through close contact with another positive case.

Three people have recovered from the virus.

A total of 198 people have gotten the coronavirus in Muskoka, with 178 people recovering and three dying.

SMDHU is reporting 17 new cases of UK B.1.1.7 in its medical region. There have now been 150 confirmed cases of the variant. There are still 86 probable cases waiting, which won’t be classified as the variant until more testing is done. That’s an increase of nine from Thursday’s update.

The Health Unit has administered over 1,000 vaccines for the second day in a row. A total of 1,421 shots were given out in the last 24 hours, which is added to the 25,542 given out since the vaccine was made available in Simcoe Muskoka.