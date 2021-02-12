Ontario is boosting its Rapid Antigen Screening Program across its high priority sectors.

Officials say long-term care homes will now be able to run 385,000 tests per week, retirement homes 118,000 tests per week, and essential industry sites 300,000 tests each week.

For teachers and staff, students, and members of their households 50,000 tests per week will be done in Ontario schools.

In total, the province aims to deploy a million rapid tests per week across targeted sectors.

Results from these point-of-care tests usually come within 15 minutes of the sample being taken.