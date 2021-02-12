Starting February 22nd, all air travellers, with some exceptions, will have to reserve a three-night stay in a government-authorized hotel before they leave for Canada.

Ottawa says travellers will be required to cover the cost of their stay pending the results of their arrival test.

Hotel booking information will be available online as of February 18th, and people will need to book a hotel in the city they arrive in.

If they receive a negative result on their arrival test, they will be able to take a connecting flight to their final destination.

Officials say there will be a number of hotels to choose from near each of the four airports accepting international flights, in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.