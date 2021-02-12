New COVID-19 travel restrictions to begin February 22nd
(Image supplied by CPAC).
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Pfizer has given his government an updated COVID-19 vaccine delivery schedule.
He says he can confirm that our country will receive 4-million doses by the end of March.
Between April and June, Trudeau says Canada will receive another 10.8 million Pfizer doses and he adds another 4-million vaccine doses have been purchased from Moderna which will arrive over the summer.
Trudeau also announced new quarantine travel measures, including air travelers having to pay to stay at a hotel after arriving in Canada, will come into effect on February 22nd.