The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is reporting no new COVID-19 cases in Muskoka.

With no new recoveries, the active caseload stays at 16.

194 people have gotten the coronavirus in Muskoka since the pandemic began with 175 people recovering and three dying.

As of Thursday afternoon, SMDHU is reporting no new cases of the UK B.1.1.7 variant. A total of 133 cases have been reported so far. Seven new probable cases were added by the Health Unit, adding to the 93 others that need further testing before they can be confirmed as the variant.

Over 1,000 vaccines were administered over the last 24 hours. A total of 24,121 shots have been given out since the Health Unit got access to the vaccine.

Simcoe County saw 35 new cases added. There have been a total of 5,650 cases in the County with 4,741 people recovering and 168 dying.