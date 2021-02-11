Ontario could see upwards of 4,000 new COVID-19 cases a day if public health measures are lifted.

New modelling data shows the increased spread of the variant will likely result in another surge in cases in late February with intensive care admissions going up shortly after.

Dr.Adalsteinn Brown of Ontario’s COVID-19 Advisory Table says cases and hospitalizations are going down, but a third wave and lockdown are a very serious threat right now because of the spread of the variants.

Dr. Brown says aggressive vaccination and sticking with the stay-at-home order will help avoid that outcome.

He did have some good news saying the focus on vaccinating long-term care residents is paying off with fewer daily deaths reported.