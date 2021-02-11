Officers from the Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police Detachment say a 30-year-old woman from Sprucedale and a 32-year-old man from Huntsville were allegedly seen breaking into cars in business parking lots at around 10:45 this morning near King William Street and Cliffe Avenue in Huntsville. The person who saw them then called the Ontario Provincial Police.

Police found the two on Menominee street and then charged them with theft. After conducting a search, police say they found 2.7 grams of Fentanyl and 1.0 gram of Cocaine. Police also say that the 32-year-old man kicked and dented a police car.

The 30-year-old woman is now facing drug and theft charges, and the man is facing drug, theft, and mischief charges

Both are scheduled to have their bail hearings on Friday, February 12.