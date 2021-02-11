Students will have to wait until April for their annual Spring Break. The annual tradition has been postponed until the week of April 12th.

Minister of Education, Stephen Lecce says the decision was made on the advice of the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams. Lecce says the decision was not an easy one but says the winter break showed that socializing and gathering caused spikes in the number of new COVID-19 cases, “Many students have been learning remotely since the start of 2021. It is critical we follow public health advice to protect schools and avoid a repeat of the concerning spike in youth-related cases over the winter break when students and staff were out of schools for a prolonged period of time. We are taking this precaution based on advice from health experts, including the province’s Science Table and the Chief Medical Officer of Health, to help protect against the emerging COVID-19 variants of concern.”

Dr. Williams said it is important to get students back in class, keep them in school and keep schools safe.